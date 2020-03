BRIEF-Plastivaloire Decides To Gradually Close All Production Sites In France

March 17 (Reuters) - Plastiques du Val de Loire SA :

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GIVEN THE EXCEPTIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES CAUSED BY THE HEALTH CRISIS OF THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) AND GOVERNMENT RECOMMENDATIONS, THE PLASTIVALOIRE GROUP HAS DECIDED TO GRADUALLY CLOSE ALL OF ITS PRODUCTION SITES IN FRANCE

* SIMILAR MEASURES ARE TAKEN ON EUROPEAN SITES DEPENDING ON THE LOCAL HEALTH CONTEXT AND GOVERNMENT RECOMMENDATIONS - ALWAYS IN CONSULTATION WITH CUSTOMERS

* THE DURATION OF CLOSURE WILL DEPEND ON THE EVOLUTION OF THE HEALTH SITUATION AND GOVERNMENT DECISIONS Source text bit.ly/3d9KLPG Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)