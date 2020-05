May 18 (Reuters) - PLASTIQUES DU VAL DE LOIRE SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 366.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 360.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OBTAINED IN FRANCE STATE-GUARANTEED LOANS (PGE) FROM ITS BANKS AND AN “ATOUT” LOAN FROM BPI FRANCE, FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €32 MILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SINCE MAY, THE GROUP HAS BEEN GRADUALLY REOPENING AND RE-LAUNCHING ITS ACTIVITY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: 22 SITES RESUMED INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITY Source text: bit.ly/2AIGkNn Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)