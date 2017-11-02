BRIEF-Platform Specialty Products Q3 loss per share $0.24

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Platform Specialty Products Corp

* Platform Specialty Products corporation announces third quarter of 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.24

* Q3 sales $904 million versus I/B/E/S view $912.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Platform Specialty Products Corp - ‍reaffirming full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $810 million to $830 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: