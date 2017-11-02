FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Platform Specialty Products Q3 loss per share $0.24
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
U.S.
Gunman kills three in Colorado Walmart
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 11:52 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Platform Specialty Products Q3 loss per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Platform Specialty Products Corp

* Platform Specialty Products corporation announces third quarter of 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.24

* Q3 sales $904 million versus I/B/E/S view $912.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Platform Specialty Products Corp - ‍reaffirming full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $810 million to $830 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.