March 31 (Reuters) - Platige Image SA:

* SAYS ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TERMINATES DEAL FOR CREATION OF AUDIOVISUAL WORKS BY CO

* SAYS ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. DID NOT PRESENT GROUNDS FOR TERMINATION OF DEAL

* SAYS FOR THE WORK DONE SO FAR CO WILL RECEIVE REMUNERATION OF 60% OF ORIGINAL CONTRACT

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT PRESENT ALL OTHER CONTRACTS ARE CONDUCTED WITHOUT CHANGES