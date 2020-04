BRIEF-Platina Resources Says Further Reduced Expenditure In Response To Covid-19

April 17 (Reuters) - Platina Resources Ltd:

* FURTHER REDUCED EXPENDITURE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS & CHAIRMAN AGREED TO VOLUNTARY REDUCTION OF BOARD FEES BY 70% & 50%, RESPECTIVELY FOR JUNE QUARTER 2020

* MANAGING DIRECTOR COREY NOLAN’S ANNUAL BASE SALARY HAS BEEN REDUCED BY 25%

* MANAGING DIRECTOR’S SALARY BEEN REDUCED TO ANNUALISED LEVEL OF $120,000 INCLUDING SUPERANNUATION FOR APRIL AND MAY

* OTHER COST REDUCTIONS IN 2019 & 2020 INCLUDE CLOSING BRISBANE OFFICE & REDUCING CONTRACT WORKFORCE AT PLATINA SCANDIUM PROJECT