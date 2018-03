March 26 (Reuters) - Platinum Asia Investments Ltd:

* BRUCE COLEMAN GAVE NOTICE OF RESIGNATION AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR & CHAIR OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE MARCH 31

* MARGARET TOWERS WILL JOIN BOARD AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF CO AND CHAIR OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE 31 MARCH 2018