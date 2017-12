Dec 18 (Reuters) - Platinum Equity:

* PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE HUSKY INJECTION MOLDING SYSTEMS

* ‍PLATINUM EQUITY SAYS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE HUSKY INJECTION MOLDING SYSTEMS FROM BERKSHIRE PARTNERS AND OMERS PRIVATE EQUITY FOR $3.85 BILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)