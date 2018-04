April 30 (Reuters) - Pitney Bowes Inc:

* PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE PITNEY BOWES’ GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL BUSINESS

* PITNEY BOWES INC - DEAL FOR $361 MILLION

* PITNEY BOWES INC - ANTICIPATES PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF APPROXIMATELY $270 MILLION, NET OF ESTIMATED CLOSING COSTS, TRANSACTION FEES AND TAXES

* PITNEY BOWES INC - EXPECTS TO USE MAJORITY OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN DEBT