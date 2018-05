May 1 (Reuters) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd:

* PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD. AMENDS LIBERTY METALS & MINING CREDIT FACILITY

* PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD - LIBERTY METALS & MINING HOLDINGS LLC & CO HAVE AGREED TO AMENDED CREDIT TERMS FOR AN EXISTING SECURED LOAN FACILITY

* PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD - AMENDED CREDIT TERMS INCLUDE CO MUST RAISE A MINIMUM OF $20 MILLION IN SUBORDINATED DEBT AND/OR EQUITY BEFORE MAY 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: