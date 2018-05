BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals Announces $3.19 Million Strategic Investment

May 3 (Reuters) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd:

* PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD. ANNOUNCES US$3.19 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT

* PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD - HCI ENTERED INTO SUBSCRIPTION DEAL ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS, FOR PURCHASE OF 16.8 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $0.19

* PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR REPAYMENT OF DEBT DUE TO LIBERTY METALS & MINING HOLDINGS

* PLATINUM GROUP METALS LTD - HOSKEN CONSOLIDATED INVESTMENTS LIMITED AGREED TO MAKE INVESTMENT WHICH WILL RESULT IN HCI OWNING 10.0% OF CO'S SHARES