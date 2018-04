April 11 (Reuters) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd:

* REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* CONTINUES TO ACTIVELY ASSESS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WITH ADVISORS BMO NESBITT BURNS INC AND MACQUARIE CAPITAL MARKETS CANADA

* COMPANY’S LIQUIDITY WILL BE CONSTRAINED UNTIL STEP TWO OF MASEVE SALE TRANSACTION IS COMPLETE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: