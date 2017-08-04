BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals Ltd Waterberg project joint venture advances

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd Waterberg project joint venture advances

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - ‍ transfer of all waterberg prospecting rights has been approved by South African department of mineral resources​

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - company currently holds a 49.0% interest in mnombo

* Platinum Group Metals-Japan Oil, Gas And Metals National Corp completed their usd $20 million funding commitment, their interest can be vested in Jv Co​