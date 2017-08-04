FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals Ltd Waterberg project joint venture advances
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
U.S.
Judge deals blow to Texas law targeting 'sanctuary' cities
Snap, Blue Apron fuel worries about overheated IPOs
Earnings
Snap, Blue Apron fuel worries about overheated IPOs
Venezuela turns to firewood as oil output dips
Reuters Focus
Venezuela turns to firewood as oil output dips
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Platinum Group Metals Ltd Waterberg project joint venture advances

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd Waterberg project joint venture advances

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - ‍ transfer of all waterberg prospecting rights has been approved by South African department of mineral resources​

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - company currently holds a 49.0% interest in mnombo

* Platinum Group Metals-Japan Oil, Gas And Metals National Corp completed their usd $20 million funding commitment, their interest can be vested in Jv Co​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.