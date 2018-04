April 6 (Reuters) - Platinum Group Metals Ltd:

* LTD. RECEIVES INITIAL US$58 MLN FROM MASEVE MINE SALE TO PAY DOWN DEBT​

* ‍HAS NOW COMPLETED SALE OF MASEVE CONCENTRATOR PLANT AND CERTAIN SURFACE RIGHTS TO ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LTD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: