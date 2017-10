Sept 21 (Reuters) - Playa Hotels & Resorts NV

* Playa Hotels & Resorts incurred no significant damage from Maria

* Playa Hotels & Resorts NV - ‍playa’s three resorts in Dominican Republic sustained minor impact

* Playa Hotels & Resorts NV - ‍dreams Punta Cana was impacted more heavily and will remain closed for 3-4 days​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: