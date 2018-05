May 7 (Reuters) - Playa Hotels & Resorts NV:

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE- DILUTED $0.32

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $176.8 MILLION VERSUS $174.1 MILLION

* QTRLY OCCUPANCY 87.6 PERCENT VERSUS 87.4 PERCENT LAST YEAR

* QTRLY NET PACKAGE REVPAR INCREASED 1.0% OVER 2017 TO $273.50, DRIVEN BY NET PACKAGE ADR GROWTH OF 0.9%

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $172.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S