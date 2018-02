Feb 27 (Reuters) - Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv:

* PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS - SAGICOR PARTIES TO GIVE TO CO‘S UNIT CERTAIN PORTFOLIO IN JAMAICA FOR 20 MILLION OF CO‘S SHARES, $100 MILLION IN CASH - SEC FILING

* PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS NV - ON FEB 26, ENTERED INTO A SHARE EXCHANGE IMPLEMENTATION AGREEMENT WITH SAGICOR PARTIES