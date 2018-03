BRIEF-Playboy Enterprises Suspends Activity On Facebook At This Time

March 28 (Reuters) - Playboy Enterprises Inc:

* PLAYBOY ENTERPRISES - “FOR YEARS, IT HAS BEEN DIFFICULT FOR PLAYBOY TO EXPRESS OUR VALUES ON FACEBOOK DUE TO ITS STRICT CONTENT AND POLICY GUIDELINES”

* PLAYBOY - HAVE BEEN FACED WITH ONLY ALTERNATIVE BEING TO ALTER PLAYBOY’S VOICE IN ORDER TO MEET FACEBOOK’S VIEWS OF WHAT IS AND IS NOT APPROPRIATE

* PLAYBOY - RECENT NEWS ABOUT FACEBOOK'S ALLEGED MISMANAGEMENT OF USERS' DATA HAS SOLIDIFIED DECISION TO SUSPEND ACTIVITY ON PLATFORM AT THIS TIME