BRIEF-Playtech founder Teddy Sagi to sell 10.1 pct stake via placing

June 26 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc:
* Has been advised that Brickington Trading Limited is proposing to sell approximately 32.0 million shares in co
* Placing represents approximately 10.1 pct of company's issued share capital
* Placing to be carried out via an accelerated bookbuild through Goodbody Stockbrokers, Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited and UBS Limited
* Brickington is a wholly owned subsidiary of a trust of which Playtech's founder, Teddy Sagi is ultimate beneficiary
* Placing undertaken to further diversify Sagi and his family's investment portfolio and to help finance a significantly increased focus on real estate
* Assuming placing is fully allocated, Brickington will hold approximately 7.7 pct of company's issued share capital following placing
* brickington's relationship agreement with Playtech will terminate after placing Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)