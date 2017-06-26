BRIEF-Playtech founder Teddy Sagi to sell 10.1 pct stake via placing

June 26 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc:

* ‍Has been advised that Brickington Trading Limited is proposing to sell approximately 32.0 million shares in co​

* ‍Placing represents approximately 10.1 pct of company's issued share capital​

* Placing to be carried out ‍via an accelerated bookbuild through Goodbody Stockbrokers, Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited and UBS Limited​

* ‍Brickington is a wholly owned subsidiary of a trust of which Playtech's founder, Teddy Sagi is ultimate beneficiary​

* Placing undertaken to further diversify Sagi and his family's investment portfolio and to help finance a significantly increased focus on real estate​

* Assuming placing is fully allocated, Brickington will hold approximately 7.7 pct of company's issued share capital following placing​

* ‍brickington's relationship agreement with Playtech will terminate after placing​