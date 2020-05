BRIEF-Playtech PLC Says Had Strong Q1 With Adjusted EBITDA Of EUR 117 Mln

May 20 (Reuters) - Playtech PLC:

* TRADING AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* IN APRIL 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA WAS EUR 23 MILLION

* SIGNIFICANT OPERATIONAL PROGRESS WITH EXISTING AND NEW TIER-1 LICENSEES AND OVER 20 NEW BRANDS ADDED

* STRONG Q1 WITH ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 117 MILLION

* CLAIRE MILNE APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN TO PROVIDE CONTINUITY AND STABILITY

* RESULTS FOR MARCH AS A WHOLE WERE IN LINE WITH COMPANY’S ORIGINAL PRE-COVID-19 EXPECTATIONS

* ADJUSTED EBITDA OF EUR 23 MILLION FOR APRIL, WITH ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FIRST FOUR MONTHS OF 2020 TOTALLING EUR 140 MILLION

