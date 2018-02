BRIEF-Playtech Posts FY Adjusted Net Profit At ‍231.4​ Mln Euros

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc:

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA AT ‍322.1​ MILLION EUROS VERSUS 302.2 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* ‍FY REVENUE AT EUR 807.1M VERSUS EUR 708.6M​ YEAR AGO

* ‍AVERAGE DAILY REVENUE IN B2B GAMING DIVISION FOR FIRST 51 DAYS OF Q1 2018, WAS DOWN 11% ON Q1 2017​

* FY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT AT ‍231.4​ MILLION EUROS VERSUS 202.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* ‍EXCLUDING ASIA, AVERAGE DAILY REVENUE IN B2B GAMING DIVISION FOR FIRST 51 DAYS OF Q1 2018 WAS UP 3% ON Q1 2017​

* FY FINANCIAL DIVISION REVENUE OF ‍84.9​ MILLION EUROS VERSUS 65.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)