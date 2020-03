March 9 (Reuters) - Playtech PLC:

* PLAYTECH PLC - UPDATE ON COVID-19 IMPACT ON SNAITECH BUSINESS

* PLAYTECH - AS PART OF DECREE ALL BETTING SHOPS, ARCADES AND BINGO HALLS ACROSS ITALY WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL 3 APRIL 2020

* PLAYTECH - ALL SNAITECH RETAIL SHOPS ARE CLOSED