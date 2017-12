BRIEF-Playtech Says Proposed Internal Corporate Re-Organisation Of Playtech BGT Sports Division​

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Playtech Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCES PROPOSED INTERNAL CORPORATE RE-ORGANISATION OF PLAYTECH BGT SPORTS DIVISION​

* ‍DR. SAGEDER‘S INTEREST IN BGT WILL BE EXCHANGED FOR EQUIVALENT INTEREST IN PBS WITH ASSOCIATED PUT, CALL OPTION ARRANGEMENTS BEING REVISED ​

* ARRANGEMENTS BEING REVISED TO RELATE TO DR.SAGEDER‘S PROPOSED 10% INTEREST IN PBS​

* ‍MAXIMUM AMOUNT PAYABLE PURSUANT TO REVISED ARRANGEMENTS WILL BE INCREASED TO EUR 95 MILLION, AN INCREMENTAL INCREASE OF EUR 35 MILLION VERSUS PREVIOUSLY AGREED CAP​

* ‍PROPOSED RE-ORGANISATION ARE NOT EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE UNTIL NEXT YEAR​