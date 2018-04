BRIEF-Playtech To Buy 70.6 Pct Of Snaitech From Global Games And Oi-Games

April 12 (Reuters) - Snaitech SpA:

* PLAYTECH TO BUY 70.6 PERCENT OF SNAITECH FROM GLOBAL GAMES AND OI-GAMES

* PURCHASE PRICE IS EQUAL TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 291 MILLION

* PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID BY PLAYTECH THROUGH ITS OWN CASH RESOURCES AND NEW DEBT FACILITIES

* AFTER CLOSING, PLAYTECH TO BE REQUIRED TO MAKE MANDATORY TAKEOVER OFFER FOR ALL REMAINING SHARES

* FOLLOWING THE MANDATORY TAKEOVER OFFER, PLAYTECH INTENDS TO DELIST SNAITECH

* MANDATORY TAKEOVER OFFER SHOULD BE COMPLETED BY THE LAST QUARTER OF 2018