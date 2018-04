April 24 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 2.38 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* ADOPTS DIVIDEND POLICY, PLANS TO PAY DIVIDEND EACH YEAR

* MANAGEMENT WILL RECOMMEND DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN AMOUNT OF MINIMUM 90% OF UNCONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT IF REVENUES EXCEED INVESTMENTS AND COSTS AND AT LEAST 15 MILLION ZLOTYS IS LEFT AS CASH ON HAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)