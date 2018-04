April 3 (Reuters) - Plaza Centers N.V. :

* UPDATE RE CASA RADIO & 2012 DISPOSAL OF US ASSETS

* ‍ELBIT IMAGING LIMITED, PLAZA’S MAJOR SHAREHOLDER, HAS AGREED A PENALTY PAYMENT WITH SECURITIES EXCHANGE COMMISSION

* ‍A REVIEW IS ONGOING, AS ANNOUNCED ON 21 NOVEMBER 2017, WITH REGARD TO ONE OF PAYMENTS REFERRED TO BY SEC MADE IN 2012​

* ‍IS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THIS MATTER AND SEEKING APPROPRIATE ADVICE​