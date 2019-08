Aug 30 (Reuters) - Plazza AG:

* H1 PROPERTY INCOME WAS UP 39% YEAR-OVER-YEAR THANKS TO RISING RENTAL INCOME

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT UP 50 % TO CHF 9.2 MILLION

* OUTLOOK 2019: CONTINUES TO EXPECT AN INCREASE IN REAL ESTATE REVENUE OF AROUND 15%.

* OUTLOOK 2019: CONTINUES TO EXPECT AN INCREASE IN REAL ESTATE REVENUE OF AROUND 15%.

* OUTLOOK 2019: INCREASE IN PROFIT BEFORE REVALUATION SEEN AT LEAST 10% (EXCLUDING SPECIAL EFFECTS FROM 2018)