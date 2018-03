March 28 (Reuters) - PLAZZA IMMOBILIEN AG:

* FY PROFIT OF CHF 17.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 19.5 MILLION)

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN PROPERTY INCOME OF AROUND ONE QUARTER

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF CHF 4.00 PER REGISTERED SHARE A (PY CHF 3.00) AND CHF 0.80 PER REGISTERED SHARE B (PY CHF 0.60)

* SEES FY 2018 MARKED INCREASE IN PROFIT BEFORE REVALUATION IN THE ORDER OF ONE THIRD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)