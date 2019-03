BRIEF-Plazza Immobilien FY Profit Up 39 Pct To CHF 23.6 Million

March 22 (Reuters) - Plazza AG:

* FY PROFIT INCREASED BY 39% TO CHF 23.6 MILLION, ALSO DUE TO THE REVALUATION SUCCESS

* FY OPERATING RESULT UP 53% ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR TO CHF 16.4 MILLION

* FOR THE YEAR 2019, A FURTHER INCREASE IN REAL ESTATE INCOME OF AROUND 15% IS EXPECTED.

* EXPECTED 2019 INCREASE IN EARNINGS BEFORE REVALUATION AND DEPRECIATION IS ON THE ORDER OF 10% COMPARED TO 2018

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 5.00 PER REGISTERED SHARE A AND CHF 1.00 PER REGISTERED SHARE B