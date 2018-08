Aug 31 (Reuters) - Plazza Immobilien AG:

* H1 EBITDA AT CHF 15.2 MILLION VERSUS CHF 10.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 PROFIT CHF 11.547 MILLION VERSUS 7.820 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES PROPERTY REVENUE TO INCREASE BY AROUND A QUARTER

* H1 PROPERTY INCOME CHF 8.772 MILLION VERSUS CHF 7.737 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)