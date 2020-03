BRIEF-PLC FY Net Result Turns To Loss Of EUR 2.5 Mln

March 27 (Reuters) - PLC SpA:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 45.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 49.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 2.5 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 5.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2020, EXCLUDING POSSIBLE EFFECTS FROM MEASURES FOR COVID-19 CONTAINMENT, WHICH CANNOT BE ESTIMATED TO DATE, FORECASTS FOR RETURN TO MARGIN IN LINE WITH TREND OF 2017-2018 ARE CONFIRMED

* BOARD POSTPONES ADOPTION OF A NEW INDUSTRIAL PLAN TO MORE FULLY EVALUATE POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF COVID-19 ON FUTURE OPERATING ACTIVITIES