March 12 (Reuters) - Pldt Inc:

* REFERS TO NEWS ARTICLE ENTITLED“PLDT TO BORROW P16 B TO REFINANCE MATURING OBLIGATIONS” PUBLISHED ON MARCH 12

* CONFIRMS THAT PLDT AND SMART PLAN TO REFINANCE THEIR MATURING OBLIGATIONS OF 16 BILLION PESOS IN 2018, MAINLY THROUGH PESO BANK LOANS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: