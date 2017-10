Aug 10 (Reuters) - PLDT Inc:

* Qtrly revenue 37.68 billion pesos versus 40.00 billion pesos

* Qtrly net income attributable 11.57 billion pesos versus 6.25 billion pesos

* Declares initerim dividend of php48 per share

* "We expect to complete projects amounting to php38 billion in 2017, with balance of about php15 billion that we forecast will be finished in 2018"