BRIEF-Plenitude Says Co Will Be Closing Ops Of 3 Hotels

April 27 (Reuters) - Plenitude Bhd:

* WILL BE CLOSING OPERATIONS OF 3 HOTELS, MERCURE PENANG BEACH, PENANG, THE GURNEY RESORT HOTEL & RESIDENCES, PENANG AND TRAVELODGE IPOH

* WILL BE DOWNSIZING OPERATIONS IN OTHER HOTELS OWNED BY CO

* CLOSURE AND DOWNSIZING OF HOTEL BUSINESS OPERATIONS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC WHICH SEVERELY IMPACTED CO’S HOSPITALITY BUSINESSES

* WITH DOMESTIC & WORLDWIDE TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS, CO'S HOTELS HAVE SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT DECREASE OF BUSINESS