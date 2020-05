May 19 (Reuters) - Plexure Group Ltd:

* FY REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS OF NZ$25.3M, UP 50%

* TO DATE, IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CO HAS BEEN MINIMAL

* FY NET PROFIT OF NZ$1.0M, UP 243% FROM FY19 LOSS OF NZ$0.7M