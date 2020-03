March 19 (Reuters) - Plexure Group Ltd:

* SEES NO IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR YEAR DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* RE-AFFIRMS REVENUE GUIDANCE WITHIN RANGE OF NZ$24.5M TO NZ$25.0M FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* PLEXURE GROUP LTD SEES PROFIT FOR FY20 AND END YEAR WITH A MINIMUM OF NZ$14.0M IN BANK

