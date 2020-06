June 19 (Reuters) - Plexus Holdings PLC:

* PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC - ANTICIPATED GROUP REVENUES FOR 12 MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2020 WOULD BE IN LINE WITH MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC - REMAINS CONFIDENT THAT A NUMBER OF THESE ORDERS WILL BE FORTHCOMING, BUT THAT THESE WILL INEVITABLY MOVE INTO NEXT FY 2020/21

* PLEXUS HOLDINGS PLC - DIRECTORS NOW ANTICIPATE THAT FY20 REVENUES WILL THEREFORE BE MATERIALLY BELOW EXPECTATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: