BRIEF-Plexus Reports Q2 GAAP EPS Of $0.36

April 25 (Reuters) - Plexus Corp:

* PLEXUS ANNOUNCES FISCAL SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.74 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE $700 MILLION TO $740 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE $699 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $690.8 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.87, REVENUE VIEW $709.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ANTICIPATE REPATRIATING AN ADDITIONAL $150 MILLION DURING FISCAL Q3 WHILE CONTINUING TO EXECUTE REVISED CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY