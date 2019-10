Oct 23 (Reuters) - Pliant Therapeutics Inc:

* PLIANT THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP NOVEL THERAPIES FOR NASH AND FIBROTIC DISEASES

* PLIANT THERAPEUTICS - ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NOVARTIS

* PLIANT THERAPEUTICS - TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZATION OF PLIANT’S PRECLINICAL PRODUCT CANDIDATE, PLN-1474 AND UP TO THREE ADDITIONAL INTEGRIN TARGETS Source text for Eikon: