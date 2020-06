June 2 (Reuters) - Pliant Therapeutics Inc:

* PLIANT THERAPEUTICS INC EXPECTS IPO PRICE OF 9 MILLION SHARES TO BE BETWEEN $14.00 AND $16.00 PER SHARE

* PLIANT THERAPEUTICS - INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $90 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO FUND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF LEAD PRODUCT CANDIDATE, PLN-74809