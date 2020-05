May 26 (Reuters) - Pliant Therapeutics Inc:

* PLIANT THERAPEUTICS INC SEES IPO OF UP TO 6.0 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $14 AND $16 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* PLIANT THERAPEUTICS - TO USE ABOUT $70 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO FUND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF LEAD PRODUCT CANDIDATE, PLN-74809 Source: bit.ly/36y7CBz