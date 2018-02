Feb 28 (Reuters) - Plover Bay Technologies Ltd:

* ‍SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND HK3.50 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF CO US$8.8 MILLION, UP 67.1%​

* FY REVENUE WAS ABOUT US$37.1 MILLION, UP 30.9%