21 days ago
BRIEF-Plug Power and NY Green Bank amend debt facility
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Plug Power and NY Green Bank amend debt facility

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Plug Power Inc:

* Plug Power and NY Green Bank amend debt facility

* Plug Power Inc - has amended its loan facility with ny green bank to increase size of total commitment from $25 million to $45 million

* Plug Power Inc - maturity of facility will remain at december 2019

* Plug Power Inc - up-sized facility will be repaid primarily as company's various restricted cash reserves are released over term of facility

* Plug Power Inc - will use additional liquidity to deliver on its 2017 pipeline, accelerate innovation among both existing and future applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

