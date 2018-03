BRIEF-Plug Power Announces Private Offering Of $100 Mln Of Convertible Senior Notes

March 21 (Reuters) - Plug Power Inc:

* PLUG POWER INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF $100 MILLION OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES

* PLUG POWER INC - INTENDS TO OFFER $100 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* PLUG POWER INC - EXPECTS TO ENTER PREPAID FORWARD STOCK PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH INITIAL PURCHASERS OR THEIR RESPECTIVE AFFILIATES

* PLUG POWER INC - PURSUANT TO PREPAID FORWARD STOCK PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS CO TO BUY ABOUT $20 MILLION WORTH OF ITS COMMON STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: