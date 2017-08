July 21 (Reuters) - Plug Power Inc:

* Plug Power Inc says on June 30, co entered into an amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of December 23, 2016 - SEC filing

* Plug Power Inc - ‍pursuant to amendment, lender provided to company secured term loan facility in amount of $25 million​ Source text: (bit.ly/2uhN4Mj) Further company coverage: