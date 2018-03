March 23 (Reuters) - Plug Power Inc:

* PLUG POWER - ‍ ON MARCH 21, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT AMENDING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 21, 2017

* PLUG POWER INC - ‍ AMENDMENT PERMITS CO TO INCUR INDEBTEDNESS OF UP TO $150 MILLION IN FORM OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES - SEC FILING Source text : (bit.ly/2G5sdz8) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)