May 9 (Reuters) - Plug Power Inc:

* PLUG POWER INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09

* PLUG POWER INC QUARTERLY GROSS REVENUE $29.1 MILLION VERSUS $15.2 MILLION

* PLUG POWER INC QUARTERLY NET REVENUE $27.2 MILLION VERSUS $15.2 MILLION

* PLUG POWER INC SAYS FORECASTING SALES IN Q2 2018 OF $37 MILLION TO $41 MILLION WHICH WILL REPRESENT GROWTH OF 60% TO 80% OVER PRIOR YEAR

* PLUG POWER INC SEES 2018 REVENUE IN RANGE OF $155 MILLION TO $180 MILLION