March 7 (Reuters) - Plug Power Inc:

* PLUG POWER ANNOUNCES 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

* REAFFIRM GUIDANCE FOR SALES IN Q1 2018 ‍​

* REAFFIRM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GROSS MARGIN AND EBITDAS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER‍​

* TARGET 2018 REVENUE BETWEEN $155 MILLION TO $180 MLN‍​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.07, REVENUE VIEW $31.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: