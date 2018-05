May 9 (Reuters) - Plug Power Inc:

* QTRLY NET REVENUE $27.2 MILLION VERSUS $15.2 MILLION

* PLUG POWER - FORECASTING SALES IN Q2 OF $37 MILLION TO $41 MILLION

* FORECAST RANGE FOR POSITIVE ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF 3% TO 5% AND EBITDAS OF NEGATIVE $7 MILLION TO $9 MILLION FOR Q2

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.10, REVENUE VIEW $23.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $34.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S