April 19 (Reuters) - Plumas Bancorp:

* PLUMAS BANCORP DECLARES DIVIDEND INCREASE

* PLUMAS BANCORP - BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A REGULAR SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND ON PLUMAS BANCORP COMMON STOCK OF $0.18 PER SHARE

* PLUMAS BANCORP - NEW SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A $0.04, OR 29% INCREASE FROM $0.14 DIVIDEND PAID ON NOVEMBER 15, 2017