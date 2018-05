May 7 (Reuters) - Pluralsight LLC:

* PLURALSIGHT LLC SEES IPO OF 20.7 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK PRICED TO BE BETWEEN $10.00 AND $12.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* PLURALSIGHT SAYS INTENDS TO USE IPO NET PROCEEDS, TO PURCHASE NEWLY-ISSUED LLC UNITS FROM PLURALSIGHT HOLDINGS Source text: [bit.ly/2KIzszJ] Further company coverage: